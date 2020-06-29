Adani explains why Taapsee Pannu was charged a higher electricity bill of Rs 36,000

Mumbai: On Sunday afternoon, actress Taapsee Pannu had tweeted to complain that there has been an "insane rise" in her electricity bill for the month of June 2020. Within hours, the company in question has extended a clarification in the issue.

"We have re-started physical meter reading which was temporarily halted since March because of Covid-19. Bills were generated on the lower side, being an average of preceding three months – that is, December, January and February, which are winter months. Actual consumption in the months of April, May and June is comparatively higher due to seasonal impact (summer) and increased usage (advent of Lockdown/WfH)," said a spokesperson of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), who have faced complaints by several consumers including Taapsee.

The spokesperson added: "The bill amount for the past period shall be accounted as per Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) guidelines. The consumers will start receiving the bills based on their actual consumption with appropriate tariff slab benefits."

Earlier, on Sunday evening, Taapsee had tweeted to express shock over a huge electricity bill during the lockdown.