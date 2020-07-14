Maha govt orders probe over mention of COVID-19 on marksheets

The incident of COVID-19 being mentioned in the marksheets of students from Maharashtra's agriculture universities has come to light, following which state minister Dada Bhuse on Tuesday ordered an inquiry in the matter.

The state agriculture minister's instructions have come in the wake of BJP leader Ashish Shelar's allegations that marksheets of students had a mention of "promoted COVID- 19" on them.

Reacting to a media report, Shelar had tweeted, "It has come to the fore that the marksheets of agriculture universities have 'promoted COVID-19' stamps. This is wrong and unjust to students."

Maharashtra has four agriculture universities.

In a letter to the director general of Maharashtra Council of Agriculture Education and Research and vice- chancellors of agriculture universities, Bhuse said COVID-19 had been mentioned on marksheets when there was no government order in this regard.

The minister has ordered an inquiry into the matter and action will be taken against those responsible for the move, an official statement here said.