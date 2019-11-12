Maha govt formation Updates: BJP to adopt policy of 'wait and watch', says Sudhir Mungantiwar

BJP is hopeful Shiv Sena may still join on rebound
The BJP is still keeping its fingers crossed that the Shiv Sena may return to the fold on the rebound. This can happen any time after a brief spell of President’s rule; during this period the state will stay in a state of suspended animation. Read more.
Shiv Sena may move Bombay High Court
The ongoing impasse over formation of Maharashtra government may reach the Bombay High Court. The Shiv Sena, which failed to meet the 24-hour deadline set by Governor Bhagatsingh Kosh-yari, may move court and make out a case that it can cobble together a viable coalition. Read more.
Governor going by the book, trying to exhaust all options
The Governor of Maharashtra has adopted the constitutional path to negate horse-trading in run-up to the government formation in the state, claim Constitution experts. Read more.
Shiv Sena’s nativism to get boost with new coalition
The Shiv Sena’s impending break with the BJP and likely dalliance with the Congress and NCP, may pave the way for the Sena to sharpen its focus on linguistic politics in future. Read more.
Now, will Shiv Sena back NCP-Congress to form government?
The game is not over yet. Shiv Sena, which was all set to form the government with the support of NCP and Congress, could not submit the letters of support from these two parties to the Governor. Read more.
BJP to adopt a policy of 'wait and watch', says Sudhir Mungantiwar
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to adopt a stance of "wait and watch" amidst the political crisis in Maharashtra. The party held its core group meeting on Monday to discuss the political situation. "The BJP core team meeting has concluded. The political situation in the state was discussed in the meeting. On its basis, BJP is taking the stand of 'wait and watch'," said senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Monday told ANI.
NCP, Congress will meet today to decide about Shiv Sena, says Ajit Pawar
On the other hand, senior leaders of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress will meet on Tuesday to mull on the prospects of forming a non-BJP government in the state with the Shiv Sena. "NCP and Congress will have a meeting tomorrow (November 12) to decide about Shiv Sena, many senior leaders from both the parties will be present in tomorrow's meeting," said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Monday.
NCP will discuss with Congress and get back to governor by 8:30 pm: Jayant Patil
State unit NCP president Jayant Patil said the party will discuss the issue with Congress and get back to the governor by 8:30 pm on Tuesday. "As per the procedure, the governor has given us a letter being the third largest party in the state of Maharashtra and therefore, we have suggested to him that we will have to talk to our alliance partner," Patil told reporters.
Congress core group to meet today over political situation in Maharashtra
Congress core group meeting will be held on Tuesday at interim party president Sonia Gandhi's residence over the political situation in Maharashtra.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)