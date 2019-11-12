Shiv Sena may move Bombay High Court

The Sena may make out a case that the Governor had taken at least 15 days to initiate the process of government formation. Also, its friend-turned-foe, BJP, was given three full days to make its claim.

And this, despite it being the largest single party and coming to the Governor after a delay of over 10 days.

Since the court is shut on Tuesday, the Sena can cite "extreme urgency" and petition Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and seek an urgent hearing at his residence.

If not CJ Nandrajog, the saffron party has the option of moving Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari, the second senior-most judge of the High Court.