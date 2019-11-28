Maha govt formation: Fortifying for the finale but HC concerned

The stage for the oath taking ceremony is being set up with under the supervision of art director Nitin Desai. The stage will be measuring about six-thousand square feet.

More than one lakh people are expected to be present on the occasion while seating arrangements for 70,000 people will be made in the sprawling Shivaji Park ground. Twently LED TV will be installed for people to view live telecast of the ceremony.

To avoid traffic in the Shivaji Park area, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made arrangements for parking about 10,000 vehicles.

This arrangement has been made at the authorised parking lot near BMC's G North ward office and also BEST buses have been arranged from the parking area to the Shivaji Park ground.

BMC has also set up 100 CCTV cameras in the ground and in the surrounding areas to ensure better safety and surveillance.

Dignitaries from across the country are being invited for the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav have also been invited. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is likely to be present while Uddhav Thackeray has invited his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray.

Besides all these arrangements, BMC has removed the divider for the direct entry of VIP vehicles. The new government's oath-taking platform has been set up at Shivaji Park near Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial site.