Ajit Pawar used an old letter to claim that he has support of NCP MLAs: Shiv Sena

The Sena added, “Nitin Gadkari has compared this to cricket. Let us also tell him that let there be match-fixing but these gamblers won't be able to defeat 'satyamev jayate'. When majority will be proved, the 105 martyrs of Maharashtra will be happy. We want to tell the people of Maharashtra, don't worry.”

The Shiv Sena today hit out at Ajit Pawar for capitalising on his uncle Sharad Pawar's hard work and said if he had the guts, he should have started his own party. In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party claimed that the chief whip and leader of legislative party posts were two different positions and according to a senior NCP leader, the party had, till two days ago, not appointed a chief whip.

"Ajit Pawar should have done something like this, instead of stealing some papers and falsely claiming he has the backing of NCP MLAs," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said. The moment the BJP "blackmailed" Ajit Pawar in the name of ED probe, he tried to break the political assets of his uncle Sharad Pawar, the Sena alleged. "He used an old letter to claim that he has the support of NCP MLAs," it said.

"Ajit Pawar himself had said on several occasions that he never lies. The same Pawar is now lying everyday and gave a false letter to the governor to claim the support of his party MLAs," the Marathi daily said. Anyone having majority can form government, but it should not be done by completely "bulldozing" the Constitution and established norms, otherwise people would lose faith in such institutions, it opined. "Why has the BJP appointed some people to lure MLAs of other parties? Why one of them is openly saying that some MLAs are available in the market for sale?" the Sena asked without naming anyone.

The editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' wondered what would be Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's stand on the letter of support submitted by the Sena-NCP-Congress for staking claim to form government after the combine paraded "162 MLAs" at a hotel here.

"When we had given a clear indication that the Sena- NCP-Congress alliance has 162 MLAs, what was the basis on which Governor Koshyari invited Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for swearing-in as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, last week?" the Sena asked. "We are aware of one Bhagat Singh, who went to the gallows for country's freedom, but this another Bhagat Singh hanged democracy and freedom in the midnight with stamp (his signature)," the Marathi publication said.