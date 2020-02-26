Maha gov may bring bill on lines of ''Disha'' Act in budget session: HM Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will try to bring a bill on the lines of the Andhra Pradesh government's 'Disha' Act, 2019 to curb crimes against women in the ongoing budget session, the Legislative Council was told on Wednesday.

Responding to a calling attention raised by NCP leader Hemant Takle on the issue of rising crimes against women, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the government will try to bring such bill in the ongoing session.

"A team of five officers of police and home departments is currently studying the Act," the home minister said. Deshmukh said some stringent amendments were brought in the Andhra Pradesh legislation like death penalty for gangrape.