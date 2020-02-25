Mumbai on high alert after CAA protestors clash in Delhi: Maha HM Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: Mumbai has been put on a high alert in the wake of violent clashes in the national capital between pro and anti CAA protestors that has so far claimed the lives of seven people, including a police official.

Maharashtra Home Ministry officials said, "Mumbai has been put on a high alert after recent incidents of violence in Delhi. State Police has taken precautionary measures to maintain law and order." "

Other than the designated area in Azad Maidan, no permission will be granted for any other protest in Mumbai," the statement said.