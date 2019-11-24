Maha Drama: SC asks for two letters by tomorrow, Governor inviting BJP and letter of support for Fadnavis

The Supreme Court on Sunday has asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce two letters- the first one of Governor inviting BJP to form govt, and the second is the letter of support placed by Fadnavis at 10:30 am on Monday, 25 November. The apex court has asked for production of these letters related to the government formation to pass orders.

The Supreme Court has also issued notices to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, along with the Centre.

The top court was hearing the plea of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP of their petition filed in the evening of 23 November evening, urging that a floor test be conducted within 24 hours. The plea had asked for a floor test to be conducted within 24 hours to avoid further horse-trading.

In an unprecendented turn of events Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on Saturday, an unexpected development a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the Sena-NCP-Congress' consensus candidate for the top post.