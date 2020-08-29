Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray asks gym owners to prepare set of protocols to ensure 'no health risk'

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday met with gym owners and asked them to prepare a set of protocols which would keep the coronavirus in check, adding that the state government was positive about reopening the gyms after a six-month hiatus.

The decision to reopen the gyms will be based on the set of protocols which will be prepared by the gym owners.

"While restarting gyms, it will be a challenge to control the spread of the virus and to ensure that the exercise space is safe for people to use. All the gym owners should come and put together a set of protocols to be followed to ensure that there is no health risk," Thackeray said.

The union ministry of health and family welfare, meanwhile, on August 3, said gyms could be allowed to reopen with some physical distancing measures. Personal trainers should maintain a minimum six feet distance themselves and the client, limited number of clients to be allowed at a time, and proper utilisation of the outdoor space. But, despite such protocols, the state government decided against the reopening of gyms.

That led to many gym representatives meeting different politicians and seeking permission to reopen the gyms as part of Mission Begin Again.

"Gyms play a very important role in maintaining health and also help in boosting your immunity. We are ready to follow all health measures to ensure that there is no spreading of infection. Just like malls and restaurants have been allowed to re-open, the state should consider our demand as well," a representative of gym owners said.

Trainers from lower middle-class families lost their jobs due to the lockdown which had caused major losses to the entire gym industry.