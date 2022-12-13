Maha Cabinet clears fixed stamp duty of ₹1000 & registration fee of ₹100 on documents of settlement of transfer of farm landlocked in disputes

Picture for representation | File

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet headed by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday approved a fixed stamp duty of Rs 1,000 instead of 5% and a substantial reduction in registration fee to Rs 100 from Rs 30,000 on the documents with regard to transfer of farm land locked in family disputes causing delays in settlement.

The Free Press Journal broke the revenue department’s move on December 7. The government hopes that today’s decision will speed up the settlement of land transfers and avoid delays.

The long pending disputes result in reluctance of banks to provide loans for agriculture and problems in carrying out irrigation development through government grants, subsidies and financial assistance. This is yet another measure to help the farmers who are currently in deep financial distress.

To push for filling of 75,000 posts

The cabinet also gave its nod to push the filling of 75,000 posts in various government departments. These posts fall outside the purview of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. The recruitment will be done during the 75 anniversary of India’s independence.

TCS and IBPS will conduct examinations for recruitment of 75,000 class-B, class-C and class-D non-gazetted employees.

Amendments to the Labour Laws

The cabinet also approved amendments to the labour laws to repeal outdated provisions. One of them is to replace the provision of imprisonment with a higher fine.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet gave its nod for the launch cashew horticulture development scheme which aims to benefit the farmers from the Konkan region.

Further, the cabinet also decided to provide a subsidy of Rs 1,100 crore to schools in the state.