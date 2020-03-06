Maha Budget 2020: MVA proposes outlay of Rs 2,546 cr for public health and Rs 950 cr for medical education

The state government has proposed an outlay of Rs 2,456 crore for the Public Health department and Rs 95 crore for medical education department for the up-gradation and strengthening of health infrastructure. The government has proposed focus on the reconstruction of existing hospitals and construction of new ones and the establishment of medical colleges.

The government will raise Rs 5,000 crore from the multilateral financial institutions for improvement in the public primary health services and Rs 2,500 crore for medical education. This is necessary as there is a shortfall of 11 district hospitals and 21 women hospitals, 21 sub-district hospitals, 603 primary health centres and 6,105 sub-centres across the state.

The government will set up 75 new Dialysis centres, purchase new ambulances under the No 102 scheme. The government has proposed Rs 25 crore to purchase new ambulances in the current year. It has proposed an outlay of Rs 515 crore for the inclusion of 996 types of treatment under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

The government will set up a new medical college in the tribal-dominated Nandurbar district in 2020-21 and the government medical college at Satara, Alibag and Amravati in 2021-21.

The government will provide assistance to social and non-governmental organisations and government medical establishments to help patients requiring palliative care.