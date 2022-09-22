Lumpy Skin Disease: More than 2000 cows vaxxed so far

Representational Image | File Image

Mumbai: With an outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cattle across Maharashtra, the BMC has started vaccinating cows in the city. As per the civic body data, 2,203 cows have been vaccinated so far, while the remaining bovines will be vaccinated next week. Meanwhile, a third case of lumpy disease was detected in the Khar area, said the civic health official.

According to the notification issued by the state government, the virus is mainly found in cattles. The animal husbandry department has directed the authorities concerned to ramp up vaccination of cows, which will be available free of cost. There are 3,226 cows and 24,388 buffaloes in the city as per the census done in 2019. “The new case of lumpy skin disease has been found in a cow at Khar. The earlier two infected cows have been kept in isolation at the veterinary hospital in Goregaon East,” said the health official.

The BMC is also speeding cow vaccination as they are more vulnerable to lumpy diseases than buffaloes. “A team of veterinary officers and senior sanitary inspectors will visit cattle sheds and educate the handlers. The pesticide department has also started fogging and pest control measures in cowsheds and surrounding areas,” said Deonar abattoir general manager Dr Kalimpasha Pathan.

Lumpy skin is a viral disease that affects cattle. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects such as mosquitoes and flies. The disease causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death of the infected cattle. For vaccination of cattle, the citizens can contact BMC on 022-25563284/022-25563285.

Total cows: 3,226

Total buffaloes: 24,388

Cows vaxxed: 2,203

Remaining cows: 1,023