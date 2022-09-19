Mumbai police prohibits movement of cattle in city as lumpy disease cases rise | Representative

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have restricted the movement of cattle in Mumbai, considering the surge in cases of lumpy disease. The police have also prohibited the transport of bodies, skin or any part of cattle in Mumbai and this order will be in force till October 13, 2022.

The notification was issued under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, and provisions under the Prevention and Control of Infection and Contagious Disease in Animals Act, 2009, declaring the entire Mumbai region a 'prohibited zone' for cattle movement.

It stated that in order to control infections and lumpy disease, bovine animals are prohibited to move from the existing place to some other place within Mumbai and outside Mumbai.

The police have also prohibited the organising of cattle markets, fairs and shows with in Mumbai, and infected animals have been barred from public places. Anyone violating the orders will face action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code which can attract imprisonment for one month to six months.

Recently, the BMC stopped slaughtering buffaloes at the Deonar abattoir. The civic body has also set up teams of veterinary doctors, officers from the Deonar abattoir and the health department to visit cattle sheds and check if any animal is infected.