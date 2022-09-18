Maharashtra: 126 cattle dead, 25 districts affected by Lumpy virus | Representative Photo

Mumbai: As many as 126 cattle have died and 25 districts have been after being infected by the Lumpy virus in Maharashtra, informed the state's animal husbandry department on Saturday.

"A total of 126 infected animals have died including 47 in Jalgaon district, 21 in Ahmednagar District, 2 in Dhule, 18 in Akola, 14 in Pune, two in Latur, six in Satara, five in Buldhana, seven in Amravati, one in Sangli, one in Washim, one in Jalna and one in Nagpur District," the release stated.

The release further informed that although Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) is rapidly spreading, it is not transmitted to human beings either from animals or through cow milk.

"Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has been rapidly spreading all throughout the Maharashtra state. It is a cutaneous viral disease of the bovines. This disease is not transmitted to human beings either from animals or through cow milk," the animal husbandry department release stated.

In the release, IAS officer, Sachindra Pratap Singh appealed on behalf of the government, "Although the disease has been spreading, the spread is limited to cows and bullocks and is not zoonotic. Strict action will be undertaken in case of spreading rumours on social media." He further informed about the allocations and arrangements that are being made to combat the situation.

According to the animal husbandry department, a fund of Rs one crore per district has been made available through DPC for the purchase of medicines needed in the treatment of the disease. An honorarium of Rs 3 per vaccination has also been admissible to the vaccinators and interns of the Maharashtra Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (MAFSU).

"The Government veterinary officers and private practitioners should carry out treatment as the MAFSU Treatment protocol. It is also requested to all farmers to avail free treatment for their affected cattle at their doorstep by intimating to nearby Government Veterinary Dispensaries / Livestock Development Officers about any symptoms of LSD," the release further said.

Commissioner of the Animal Husbandry said, "According to Section 4(1) of Prevention and Control of Infectious and Communicable Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, every person, non-governmental organization, concerned local self-government body is obliged to report the said information to the nearest veterinary institution if symptoms of this disease are found in animals." The release by Maharashtra's animal husbandry department further advised the Gram-panchayats to carry out spraying of insecticides as a disease is spreading through flies, mosquitoes, ticks etc.