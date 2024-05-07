Mumbai: BMC, Railway Administration Jointly Prune 2,424 Trees Along Suburban Rail Lines | FPJ | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a proactive measure ahead of the monsoon season, the Garden Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has initiated a comprehensive pruning campaign targeting large and potentially hazardous trees.

This pre-emptive action aims to ensure the safety of citizens and infrastructure in Mumbai, particularly along the suburban railway lines, where the pruning efforts have been expedited.

With a total of 2,424 trees slated for pruning across 52 locations along the Western, Central, and Harbor Railway lines, significant progress has already been made, with over 50 percent of the trees already trimmed, underscoring the urgency and efficiency of the ongoing operation.

BMC is swiftly executing measures to ensure citizen convenience and safety ahead of the rainy season. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani recently reviewed monsoon preparedness, emphasizing the urgency of completing necessary works.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Dr. Amit Saini highlighted collaborative efforts with Deputy Commissioner (Gardens) Kishore Gandhi to prune hazardous trees along railway tracks in coordination with the Parks Department and Railway Administration.

Permission has been granted to prune 2,424 trees along the Central, Western, and Harbor Railway lines, distributed across 34 locations on the Western line, 16 on the Central line, and 2 on the Harbor line. Trimming will be conducted at a total of 52 locations. Over half of these trees across 52 locations have already been pruned. Pruning activities are currently underway, focusing on areas like Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar, and Wadala along the railway tracks.

Superintendent of BMC's Garden Department Jitendra Pardeshi said, "Pruning of 38,574 trees in Mumbai has been completed thus far, with notices issued to 7,034 establishments for the timely completion of tree trimming in both private and government-owned areas. With approximately 2,975,000 trees in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, 186,246 are situated along roads, of which 114,337 are slated for pruning.

As of May 3, 2024, 38,574 trees have already been pruned, with the Park Department aiming to complete the remaining pruning by June 7, 2024. During the survey, 502 dead, infested, and bent trees were identified, out of which 482 have been removed.

BMC's Garden Department, tasked with the maintenance of roadside trees and public spaces within the city, is calling upon residents to report any potentially hazardous trees for pruning.

The BMC emphasizes the importance of public safety and encourages individuals to reach out to park officials at the relevant department offices if they encounter dangerous trees in housing societies, government or semi-government establishments, or private areas.