Lumpy disease: Jijamata Zoo in Mumbai to buy frozen beef to feed wild animals | (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Against the backdrop of lumpy disease outbreak throughout the state of Maharashtra, there are restrictions on the movement of bovines in the state. So buffalos are not available in the Deonar abattoir for slaughtering. On the other side, Veer Jijamata Zoo, where several wild animals have been kept for the citizens to watch, needs beef on daily basis. Now, the administration of Jijamata Zoo has decided to buy frozen beef to feed wild animals.

Veer Jijamata Zoo have wild animals like Tigers, Leopard, Jackle and Hyanas. These animals need beef on daily basis. Considering the outbreak of Lumpy disease, the Zoo administration will feed frozen beef to these animals.

Dr Sanjay Tripathi, Director of Zoo said, "We need 50 kg of beef every day to feed wild animals. Considering Lumpy diseases and lack of supply of buffaloes' meat, we have decided to feed frozen beef to animals. There are many agencies in Mumbai that supply frozen beef we are in contact with them and as of today we have one week's stock of beef. During the Covid -19 lockdown, he used to buy frozen beef."

Considering the rapid infection of Lumpy disease in Maharashtra, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also started taking precautionary measures. Now, teams of BMC officers and employees will start visiting various cattle sheds in Mumbai. BMC will issue notices to cattle shed owners if uncleanliness notice in the cattle shed. BMC will also give medical treatment if any animal is found infected with the Lumpy disease. According to the 2019 census 3226 bovine animals and 24,388 buffalo category animals.

There is a ban on the slaughtering and selling of cows and ox in the state of Maharashtra for the last 7-8 years.