Mumbai: Father-son duo rescued by cops, accidentally inhaled LPG

A father-son duo, who had accidentally inhaled liquified petroleum gas (LPG), in their laundry shop-cum-residence in Vasai were rescued by police on Saturday.

Reportedly, the duo had fell unconscious and were admitted to a nearby hospital and discharged on September 12.

A report in the Midday stated that the incident happened in Sun City, Vasai where Akshalal Rajbhar and his son Abhay (10) were found unconscious in their shop/residence on Saturday around 8 am.

police official was quoted as saying that their shop is usually open by 6 am but failed to do so on Saturday and Rajbhar's wife couldn't reach them either. The official added that she approached their neighbour who informed apartment complex's officials. They informed the police about the gas leak.

Taking the aid of locals, the police broke down shutter which was locked from inside and rescued the duo.