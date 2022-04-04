LTT - Jaynagar Pawan Express Derailment: Task of restoration and relief operations completed

After the derailment of 12 rear coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Jaynagar Pawan Express on Sunday, the disaster management team swung into action and ordered for Accident Relief Train from Manmad, Accident Relief Medical Equipment Train from Bhusaval and Medical Van from Igatpuri and rushed to the spot. The ART and Medical Equipment Van reached the spot immediately and started relief operations.

12 rear coaches of Train No. 11061 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Jaynagar Pawan Express derailed between Lahavit and Devlali at km 171/31 (near Nashik) on Down line on 3rd April 2022.

Relief Operations

The lead portion which was on track was moved to Nashik Road with passengers and 11 buses were arranged for stranded passengers of derailed coaches to Nashik Road station. Railways provided drinking water and biscuits to the stranded passengers of 11061 at the derailment spot.

The dinner was also served to the passengers at Nashik Road station. An empty spare rake was sent from Mumbai to Nashik Road for the onward journey of the stranded passengers of Train No.11061 which left Nashik Road station at 23.55 hrs on 3 April 2022. Further food packets, and drinking water bottles were also provided onboard the spare rake for the passengers during their journey.

*Cancellation, Diversion and Short Termination/Short Origination of Trains*

Considering the time to be taken for restoration, about 12 trains were cancelled, 19 trains diverted and 8 trains were shortly terminated or originated. For timely dissemination of the changes in the running of trains continuous announcements were made on the public address system.

Help-desks were set up at all major stations and also Helpline numbers were operated and circulated through social media platforms and updated to media. 28 Additional counters were also opened for refund at all major stations for convenience of passengers whose trains were cancelled or who were desired to cancel the journey due to diversion.

Helpline Numbers

These helpline numbers were being operated at CSMT Mumbai, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri on Mumbai Division and at Bhusaval control office and Bhusaval station, Manmad, Nashik Road, Khandwa, Akola, Chalisgaon and Jalgaon station on Bhusaval Division, also at Nagpur Station on Nagpur Division and Pune station on Pune Division and other important stations.

Restoration Work

Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway camped at the site till the first train passed over the restored line. Principal Heads of the Departments of Central Railway rushed to the spot to supervise the restoration work and from headquarters. Shri S.S. Kedia, Divisional Railway Manager, Bhusaval Division and other divisional officers and Railway Board officials were also present to monitor the restoration work.

All the derailed coaches were rerailed/toppled and the restoration of the track was done in a record time of 23 hours. About 500 officers and other staff worked round the clock. 4 JCBs 5 Poclaine, 8 Hydra and 2 Accident Relief Trains were pressed into service for restoration. Approximately 250 to 300 meters track was replaced to restore the train operations. The track and OHE was given safe after the trials. The section was cleared at 14.15 hrs and the first train 11055 LTT- Gorakhpur passed on the restored track at 14.55 hrs

Casualty

There was no death reported and one passenger got grievous injured whoo will soon be discharged from the hospital. Prima Facie investigation is going on and high level enquiry has been ordered.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 06:11 PM IST