Loudpeaker Row: MVA leaders hold meeting in presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar

MVA leaders are meeting in the presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss the political scenario amid the case registered against MNS chief Raj Thackeray his call to all Hindus to recite Hanuman Chalisa if they hear Azaan on loudspeakers.

Meanwhile, Pawar has convened another meeting of party ministers on Wednesday evening to discuss the emerging political situation amid the raging Azaan Hanuman Chalisa controversy in the state.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:44 AM IST