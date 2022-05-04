Mumbai: Over 500 homebuyers part of Pvt project in Patra Chawl distressed over delay in possession of flats

Though Goregoan's Patra Chawl Siddharth Nagar redevelopment project has been pushed by the Maharashtra government by appointment of a contractor, whereas the private project buyers of this project have lost their patience.

They are now clueless and worried about the money that they have invested in this high-end project having no surety of when the flat keys will be handed over to them. Several homebuyers of Kalpataru Radiance, which is a private project and part of Patra Chawl redevelopment, approached FPJ seeking some support so their voices can be heard by the authorities.

In fact, many people purchased flats in 2013 who were promised possession of flats in different years. However, no one has got the possession yet. Many of them were forced to stay in a rented apartment along with paying their home loan EMIs.

There are over 500 homebuyers of one private project of Patra Chawl redevelopment while there are two other such projects who are equally awaiting the possession of their flats. They have raised serious questions to the government: Why is it allowing builders of this project to do fresh bookings? Why does the government accept stamp duty? Why MahaRERA which is meant to protect the interest of homebuyers not taking serious action against the builder for the delay

Meanwhile, when FPJ's reporter reached out to Mumbai Board MHADA CEO Yogesh Mhase questioning why the OC of the private project buildings has been stalled, the officer replied, "As per the GR issued by the Maharashtra government, a one member committee of retired high court judge Deshmukh has been set up. This committee will give a report about what all liabilities the previous developer Guru Ashish has. Only after the committee's report, the liability can be fixed and then some decision on OC can be made by the government."

The officer also stated that these homebuyers have been urging the government for the OC."

The one member retired judge committee was set up in November last year.

MHADA Mumbai Board CEO added that once the project liability report is ready, then only the consent terms can be filed with the developer and the same will be submitted to the court.

Background:

The redevelopment of Patra Chawl, spread over 47 acres has been hogging the headlines for long. The chawl owners had vacated the property in 2007. In 2008, MHADA gave the contract to Guru Ashish Developers, a subsidiary of HDIL, to rehabilitate 672 tenants.

However, the developer went into insolvency in 2017 and tenants were left without transit rent payments. Moreover, 306 tenements which the developer was to hand over to MHADA for distribution through its lottery system, are also incomplete.

The Mahavikas Aghadi government issued a GR directing MHADA to float a tender to appoint a contractor to complete the redevelopment project. Following which Relcon has been appointed which is now expected to finish the incomplete rehab portion building in next two years time period.

Voices

"I purchased flat in Kalpataru Radiance. I haven't received the possession of my flat yet and it is nine years now. I also approached MahaRERA and managed to get an order in my favour, however, the developer has challenged the order in Tribunal and, therefore, I haven't got any relief," said Paresh Parihar.

Paresh Parihar | FPJ photo

"I purchased flat in Kalpataru project, which is part of Patra Chawl in 2018. I was unaware of this redevelopment issue. Somehow I got to know there is a problem with regards to OC clearance. I am wondering why the builder did not inform me all these issues while I was purchasing the flat?" said Rahul Dhanukar.

Rahul Dhanukar | FPJ photo

"I purchased flat in Kalpataru in 2017 and the possession was promised in 2020. There are delays. After paying a significant amount I got to know that there are problems in this project with regards to permissions. I am really worried now because though I did not take a home loan but I invested all my hard earned life savings for buying this property," said Rajeev Mohta.

Rajeev Mohta | FPJ photo

"I booked flat in this project in 2013. I already paid 95% of the amount while date of commitment of possession of flat was 2016. However, I am not finding any positive communication from the developer's side assuring that they will deliver the possession sooner," said Jitendra Kumar Jain.

"My family bought flat in April 2013 and it's been nine years now. Also my case is in mahaRERA and from last two and half years the hearing dates are in delay by 6 months. The case is taking a longer time and except getting fresh dates I am not getting any solid order. All this delay is of course not acceptable," said Gopika Kajaria

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:34 AM IST