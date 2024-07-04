Lonavala Bhushi Dam Tragedy: DCM Ajit Pawar Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Drowning Victims, Enhances Safety Measures

Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar | PTI

Mumbai: DCM Ajit Pawar in the state assembly announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each to the deceased of Bhushi dam drowning incident. He also directed district collectors and SP's to erect informative boards on such tourist places to restrain the public from going there. Five members of a family drowned at Bhushi dam Lonavala on June 30.

Opposition Party leaders had raised the question in the state assembly from the last two days on the safety of tourists on the pretext of the Bhushi dam incident at Lonavala. On Wednesday, MLA Chetan Tupe raised the issue through point of order in the state assembly, He demanded financial aid to deceased family members and increased security in such places.

Pawar on Wednesday, while replying to tupe, informed the state assembly that the incident of Bhushi dam was unfortunate. "five people of one family washed away with the flow of water. To avoid such incidents in future and to restrain people from going to such places. directions have been given to district collectors and Police SPs to take safety measures." said Pawar

Ajit Pawar said " Funds will be made available through the district planning committee for the security arrangements on such places in Maharashtra. erection of informative boards, laying fencing and installation of safety nets will be done, There are existing security measures in crowded tourist places but now arrangements will also be done in remote dangerous places." Pawar added.

Before that on Monday too, the State Congress Patole had asked the state government, what security measures had been taken by the government in various tourist places of Maharashtra? Patole called the incident unfortunate. " This is not the first incident in the state, such incidents often happen during monsoon.

Patole had said " Government is not paying attention to tourist safety. Therefore, Such incidents often happen in the state. the government is giving evasive answers like we will give security and will make safety arrangements on tourists places therefore, the Government should clear its stand."