Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Big Jolt To MVA As Congress Aspirant Vishal Patil Files Nomination As Independent Candidate From Sangli

Mumbai: Disappointed Congress aspirant, Vishal Patil has filled up his nomination as an independent candidate from Sangli Lok Sabha constituency. Therefore, tension among MVA parties have increased at Sangli. It is considered a big jolt to MVA. There was strong opposition from Congress party after the announcement of Chandrahar Patil from UBT Shivsena as a candidate of MVA from Sangli.

Vishal Patil, grandson of late Vasant Dada Patil, former CM of Maharashtra was keen to contest the election on Congress seat. Meanwhile, UBT Shivsena declared the name of wrestler Chandrahar Patil as candidate.

Congress continuously insisted for peace talks but UBT Sena refused for it and started campaigning. On the day of Gudipadwa, MVA declared its seat sharing formula and the Central leadership of Congress accepted the claim of UBT Sena in Sangli. Furious over the decision, Patil and his colleague Vishwajit Kadam tried a lot to convince the central leadership.

Few days later, news started coming that Vishal Patil either contested independence or will join vanchit Aghadi. On Monday, Congress incharge Ramesh Chennithala and Patole tried to convince him and directed him to be present at the joint rally at Sangli in support of Chandrahar Patil. but none of the local congress leaders attended the rally.

Congress state president Nana Patole said, "We will talk to Vishal Patil and try to persuade him. Meanwhile, while addressing the rally, Chandrahar Patil said, "I am ready to withdraw my candidature, if MVA is getting disturbed. But Congress should accept that they don't want farmer's sons to become MPs. I am not the son of any big politician. I am deeply saddened by this act of congress leaders."

When Uddhav Thackeray was asked about it he said, "The leadership of every party needs to be strong, if you are contesting elections in alliance. leadership should convince their aspirants that some seats will have to adjust. We have given them Kolhapur, Amravati, Ramtek seats which we have strong hold. Why do we exchange seats? because we want to change the government." Shiv Sena, NCP workers are jointly campaigning for Chandrahar; some congress leaders should join the campaign soon.