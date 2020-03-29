Lockdown in Mumbai: People from Northeast in dire straits

Mumbai: With restaurants, salons and other non-essential establishments forced to lock down due to the COVID-19 precautionary measure, people from the Northeast of India who work in these services are facing immense hardship.

Due to the bad state of the Indian economy that prevailed even before the lockdown was imposed, many of these employees who worked in beauty salons, spas and restaurants say they had not received salaries for at least a month.

Leo Tharmi Raikhan, vice-president of the BJP’s Christian Minority Cell, North Central Mumbai said that a significant number of people from the Northeast live in the Western suburbs of Santacruz, Kalina, Juhu and Mira Road in rental accommodations and have small jobs in restaurants, spas, hotels and salons, whereby they sent money back home to their families. “They don’t have any savings and this situation was unexpected,” he said.

“Many are finding it difficult to even meet their daily needs. The worry is that with the month-end, house rents have to be paid and they have absolutely no money left,” he added.

“We appeal that house owners show some consideration by not chasing them away or harassing for rent. It is a difficult time for us and impossible to return home as our regions are far away from Mumbai,” he said.