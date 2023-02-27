LIVE Maharashtra Budget 2023: CM Shinde, Deputy CM arrive at Vidhan Bhavan

27 February 2023 11:16 AM IST
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived at Vidhan Bhavan for the budget session of Maharashtra Legislatures.
27 February 2023 11:11 AM IST
Maharashtra's newly-appointed Governor Ramesh Bais begins his speech, lauds the new government led by Eknath Shinde.
