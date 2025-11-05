Lionel Messi In Mumbai 2025: Step-By-Step Guide On Where & How To Buy Tickets Online

Lionel Messi | Image: Inter Miami/ X

Football fever has gripped Mumbai as fans gear up for Lionel Messi’s grand appearance at Wankhede Stadium on December 14, 2025, as part of the G.O.A.T India Tour. With the event expected to sell out quickly, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to book your tickets safely and securely.

Step 1: Visit the Official Ticket Platform

Fans can book their tickets through district.in or by downloading the District App on their smartphones. This is the only verified and authorised ticketing partner for the Messi Mumbai event.

Avoid using third-party links or unverified social media pages, as several fake websites and resale scams are already circulating online.

Step 2: Select the City and Date

Once on the platform, select the “Mumbai – December 14, 2025” option. This will take you to the dedicated event page for the Mumbai leg of the G.O.A.T India Tour, where you can view seating layouts, pricing, and available ticket categories.

Step 3: Choose Your Ticket Type

There are three ticket categories for fans to choose from:

General Entry: ₹7,000 – ₹8,500, offering standard stadium access.

Premium: ₹20,000 – ₹30,000, with better seats and priority entry.

VIP / GOAT Pass: ₹40,000 – ₹60,000, including a meet and greet, signed memorabilia, and lounge access.

Children below 12 years are eligible for discounts, and group bookings (10 or more people) are available.

Step 4: Make the Payment

Fans can pay using UPI, debit/credit cards, or EMI options. HSBC cardholders may get early access and special discounts during checkout.

Step 5: Receive Your Digital Ticket

Once the payment is complete, your QR-coded e-ticket will be sent to your registered email. Simply show the QR code at the entry gate for quick, paperless access.

Safety First: Avoid Fake Links

The organisers have warned fans to avoid purchasing from social media or unofficial resellers. Only tickets bought through the District platform will be valid for entry.