Let them do whatever they want to win polls: Mumbai Mayor Pednekar after I-T raids on Yashwant Jadav

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has condemned the raids by the income tax department on Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav

"The whole of Mumbai and Maharashtra is watching; let these people do whatever they want in order to win polls, we believe in constitution, law and order. Let the truth come out and enquiry happen," Pednekar said.

She was speaking to reporters outside Jadhav's residence.

"I came here to see no 'Shiv Saini' does anything inappropriate. It is clear (on being asked if it's a politics of revenge). Let them come (on being asked about reports of more such names which may come out)."

Income Tax department on Friday carried out searches at the premises of Shiv Sena corporator and Standing Committee chairperson of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Yashwant Jadhav.

The operation by the department is currently underway.

His wife Yamini Jadhav is the party MLA from the Byculla Assembly seat in Maharashtra.

The action of the Income Tax comes after Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with links with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and a money laundering case.

Malik has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 3.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 02:25 PM IST