Less than 50k get the jab on Tues

Less than 50,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the city at the 432 Covid vaccination centres on Tuesday. According to BMC data, 43,003 registered beneficiaries were inoculated, of which 34,725 had taken the jab at private centres, while only 5,785 got inoculated at civic-run centres.

So far, 76.56 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated, of which 57.41 lakh have taken the first dose, while 19.14 lakh are fully vaccinated.

State immunisation officer Dr. DN Patil said it all depends on the doses received from the Centre. “We have the necessary infrastructure and planning in place. Our drive depends on the number of doses supplied by the central government,” said Dr Patil.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:45 AM IST