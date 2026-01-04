Leopard Creates Panic Again In Thane: Enters Residential Area, Attacked A Pet Dog, Horrific Scene Caught On CCTV

According to the information, the leopard suddenly entered the residential area on Friday night and pounced on a pet dog tied in front of a house. |

Thane: The panic of leopards has returned to Thane city once again. The presence of a leopard has been seen in the Warli Pada area of Wagle Estate for the past few days. Earlier, pictures of the leopard roaming were captured on CCTV cameras, and now a sensational video of a pet dog being attacked by a leopard in front of a house late Friday night has surfaced. After this incident, there is an atmosphere of fear and panic in the entire area.

According to the information, the leopard suddenly entered the residential area on Friday night and pounced on a pet dog tied in front of a house. This entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. As soon as the video surfaced, fear spread among the local citizens. It is noteworthy that before this, incidents of leopards being seen in the Pokhran Road area and Mira-Bhayander area have also come to light.

In view of these incidents, the Forest Department had already warned citizens to be alert. Now, with the re-entry of the leopard in Wagle Estate, the movement of leopards in the Thane and Mira-Bhayander belt is expected to increase.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the Forest Department team immediately reached the spot. The team conducted a search operation in the area, but the leopard was not found there. As a precautionary measure, the Forest Department has increased patrolling in the area and also installed trap cameras. Along with this, citizens are being made aware of what to do and what not to do if a leopard is seen.

According to the Forest Department, this area is very close to the Yeoor forest of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, so it is suspected that the leopard may have strayed from there into the residential area. The department says that at present there are about 30 to 40 leopards in the Yeoor forest area. Currently, the Forest Department has appealed to the citizens to avoid going out at night, keep a special watch on children and pets, and immediately inform the Forest Department or the police in case of any emergency.

