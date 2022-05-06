Layers of Corruption: Slab collapse exposes MBMC’s blind eye to risk prone areas in Mira Bhayandar

In yet another incident which exposed the apathy of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and municipal corporators for turning a blind eye towards risk prone areas and sub-standard quality of civil works executed by the private contractual companies, a concrete slab that covered a huge gutter collapsed in Bhayandar gave away on Thursday evening. The incident was reported near the Hanuman Temple located in the Navghar Naka area of Bhayandar (east). The place is frequented by children, devotees and senior citizens of the area.

Fortunately, none of them was present on the spot of the incident. However, the compound of an adjoining building was damaged due to the impact of the collapse. Local residents informed the fire brigade which immediately reached the spot and took precautionary measures. The residents blamed the civic administration and elected representatives for turning a blind eye toward the deteriorating condition of the slab and the shoddy work done by the contractors. Thanks to the massive corruption, manipulation and nepotism prevailing in the MBMC, contractors easily get away despite carrying out shoddy work. As money changes hands in the forms of cuts and commissions, similar anomalies are going on in the multi-crore pre-monsoon de-silting contracts for the past several years.

