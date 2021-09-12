Mumbai: Action plan launched to relieve Dahisar Toll Naka of traffic woes, says Aaditya Thackeray

The Dahisar Toll Naka which falls between Mira Bhayander and Dahisar limits has been criticized by travellers for increasing traffic congestion on the stretch and wasting their time and money.

Due to the toll plaza, citizens travelling from Mira Bhayander region have to wait for lengthy hours in 2-3 kms long traffic jams and vehicles have to pay Rs 80 for both entry and exit.

Maharashtra Environment Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, acknowledging travellers' woes assured them that he along with the BMC, MMRDA, MSRDC and Mumbai Traffic Police has taken stock of the situation and have initiated an action plan to relieve the area of traffic woes at the earliest.

"Over the past few days I have received tweets for Dahisar toll naka traffic issues. Along with @mybmc, @MMRDAOfficial, MSRDC, Mumbai Traffic Police, we have reviewed the situation and initiated an action plan to relieve the area of traffic woes at the earliest," he announced via Twitter.

Due to the ongoing Metro Line 9 and pillars coming up at the toll naka, the FASTag lane work has been delayed. Daily 4 lakh vehicles from both sides cross the Dahisar Toll Naka.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) a month ago had held a meeting with the MMRDA, Traffic Police over the congestion at Dahisar toll naka. Kamlakar Phand, Chief General Manager (Tolls), MSRDC said, it will take two months time as told by the Metro contractor and then only the FASTag lane conversion work can be initiated. Currently, with the available 28 hand guns the FASTag vehicles screening is being done. "This manual screening takes time. For car and small vehicles it is fine but for trucks and big commercial vehicles it becomes time consuming. Until the lanes are converted into FASTag with boom barriers the easy movement of vehicles is not possible.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 05:51 PM IST