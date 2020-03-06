Latest coronavirus update: Some parents say they are scared; others say stay safe, careful

Mumbai: Parents of students studying abroad have expressed mixed reactions for the safety and security of their children over the outbreak of the Coronavirus in different countries.
Some parents are scared for their children studying overseas while, others have asked them not to panic but be careful as the virus has not yet been reported to have spread in schools, colleges and universities abroad.
According to some parents, students should take preventive measures as they meet and interact with faculty members from different countries on a daily basis.
Nishant Jagtap, a parent whose son is pursuing a master’s programme at a university in Europe, said, “My son is part of an exchange programme so he meets people from different countries everyday. I don't know how he can be safe. Students should maintain basic hygiene, avoid eating outside and prevent attending public gatherings.”
While, Yejura Nair, another parent whose daughter is doing a bachelor degree in Canada expressed her fears and apprehensions for her health. Nair said, “My daughter already has health issues. I am scared for her after reading news reports.
Also, there might be so many cases which are not being reported. Universities and colleges abroad should initiate preventive measures for the safety of students.”
On the other hand, some parents say there is no point in being scared for their children studying abroad, rather they should support them to be courageous and careful.
Leela Desai, a single parent whose daughter is studying abroad, said, “If we are scared, our children will be scared too. We should extend our support to our children and encourage them to be strong and cautious.”
"Do not panic, be careful and safe," said Jagdish Pandey, the father of two daughters pursuing their master’s programme abroad.
Pandey said, “Panic will only create chaos and confusion among youngsters. Our youth should rather focus on staying safe and healthy.”
Sebastian Mendonca, a former teacher and parent said, “There are no cases of the virus spreading in universities, colleges or schools yet. As a parent we have a tendency to care for our children, but then we should not create unnecessary panic among the youngsters.”