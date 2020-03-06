Latest coronavirus update: Some parents say they are scared; others say stay safe, careful

While, Yejura Nair, another parent whose daughter is doing a bachelor degree in Canada expressed her fears and apprehensions for her health. Nair said, “My daughter already has health issues. I am scared for her after reading news reports.

Also, there might be so many cases which are not being reported. Universities and colleges abroad should initiate preventive measures for the safety of students.”

On the other hand, some parents say there is no point in being scared for their children studying abroad, rather they should support them to be courageous and careful.

Leela Desai, a single parent whose daughter is studying abroad, said, “If we are scared, our children will be scared too. We should extend our support to our children and encourage them to be strong and cautious.”

"Do not panic, be careful and safe," said Jagdish Pandey, the father of two daughters pursuing their master’s programme abroad.

Pandey said, “Panic will only create chaos and confusion among youngsters. Our youth should rather focus on staying safe and healthy.”

Sebastian Mendonca, a former teacher and parent said, “There are no cases of the virus spreading in universities, colleges or schools yet. As a parent we have a tendency to care for our children, but then we should not create unnecessary panic among the youngsters.”