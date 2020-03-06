Latest Coronavirus Update: 14-day quarantine for Australian racing dogs

Racing greyhounds entering Australian's Victoria state will now be subjected to a 14-day quarantine period in an effort to curb an outbreak of canine coronavirus, officials said.

The type of coronavirus present in dogs was not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak and it also cannot spread to humans, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday citing Greyhound Racing Victoria (GRV) as saying in a statement.

"It is expected that any greyhound entering Victoria is subject to a period of isolation or quarantine prior to nominating to race at any Victorian track," the statement added. The disease was mild in most dogs, causing cold symptoms, vomiting and diarrhea, however it can be more serious in younger canines.