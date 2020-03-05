Latest coronavirus update: Ban exports to re-stock medical supplies, says industry

“We have received information about the shortage of hand sanitisers and face masks in Delhi-NCR region,” All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists’ President Jagannath Shinde told IANS.

“We have asked ‘Super Stockists’ to re-route supplies from the less affected areas to metropolitan cities, so that these items are readily made available in these places. However, restoring availability might take some time.”

Similarly, Shirish Ghoge, an independent industry expert and a former senior director with Abbott and Sanofi said that govt has rightly banned the exports of N95 masks.

“They should now ban surgical masks of ply 2 and 3 also which were relaxed for exports in the notification of Feb 8 by DGFT; since all masks are now in short supply and panic buying is going on,” he said.

“The government should also consider engaging respective state drug control authorities to ensure adequate stocks with all pharmacies are available in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai. They have drug inspectors, who regulate these pharmacies and hence have better control on their sales and purchases.”

Recently, the ban on the export of some personal protection equipments (PPEs) including surgical masks and gloves was set aside, except the N95 masks.

However, Abhay Pandey, National President, All Food and Drug Licence Holder Foundation (AFDLHF), has demanded that exports of all items, including hand sanitisers, gloves, PPEs be immediately banned.

He pointed out that in the international market, the wholesale going rate of face masks and sanitisers have climbed to over $12, which makes exports far more remunerative for manufacturers than supply to the domestic market.

As per some estimates, the average cost of manufacture of surgical face masks is only around 40-45 paise, while that for N95 mask is about Rs 10-12. But due to market dynamics, these are being sold at a much higher price.