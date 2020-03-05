Coronavirus outbreak: Tourism takes a hit at travel agencies

For fear of exposure to coronavirus, people have started cancelling their travel plans to foreign countries.

Reji Philip, partner in Cosmos Agencies, a travel agency based in Fort area said that the business is affected to such an extent that he has asked his employees to go on unpaid leave. “There is no work. We are only doing cancellation these days,” he said.

The cancellations began about two weeks ago, he says. It started with people cancelling trips to China, and then slowly to the Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangkok, Hong Kong and now Italy. With the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, people have started cancelling their Europe trips too.

Leisure travel is the first category to get cancelled, as people see it as an avoidable misery, said Philip. Trips of as far as three and four months from now have also got cancelled. “Earlier people asked for other sectors such as South Africa, but now they don’t do that. Domestic travel is also affected, he says, with very few opting for it. But, relatively, they do prefer domestic to international travel and have inquired for Lakshadweep and Kerala, he says.