Latest coronavirus update: Siddhivinayak, Mumbadevi, Babulnath close their portals

Mumbai: Now, places of worship have closed their portals to devotees. On Monday, authorities of Siddhivinayak temple announced that the shrine will remain shut until further notice. Following suit, Mumbadevi temple and Babulnath have also decided to close their gates.

Situated at Prabhadevi, Siddhivinayak is the first shrine to take such a measure in the wake of the spread of the dreaded corona virus.

The Lord Ganesha temple is one of the popular tourist destinations in the city and records a daily footfall of 50,000 devotees. However, officials of the temple managing committee informed that over the last weekend the number of visitors has plunged by 20 per cent.

“The government has urged people to avoid social gatherings; hence we have decided to shut down the temple as a precautionary measure,” said Aadesh Bandekar, chairman of the temple managing committee.