Latest Coronavirus Update: Chris Lynn leaves PSL amid virus pandemic

Australia top-order batsman Chris Lynn, who plays for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, on Monday left for home midway into the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lynn, who has been bought by the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2020, is the latest player to join the list of foreign players who left the ongoing PSL amid raising concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

"Thoroughly enjoyed my time at the @thepsl unfortunately in these circumstances I've chosen to head home, I've always said there is more to life than cricket and this is certainly one of these cases," Lynn wrote on his official Instagram account.

"I have full faith in the @lahoreqalandars to go all the way but more importantly have fun lads! Thank you to everyone involved, Pakistan you have been a blast," he added.

Several cricketers including England's Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Tymal Mills, Liam Dawson, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory and James Vince, West Indian Carlos Braithwaite, South African Rilee Roussouw and James Foster (coach) had earlier withdrawn from the PSL owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lynn will have to spend 14 days in self-isolation when he arrives in Australia as per the government's directives.

On Sunday, Lynn smashed an unbeaten century from 52-balls to lead Lahore Qalandars to their maiden semifinal appearance.