Latest coronavirus update: Pune police bans vehicular movement till March 31

Mumbai: Amidst the lingering threat of local and community transmission of coronavirus infection, the Pune police on Monday has completely banned the vehicular movement in the city from 6 pm today until March 31 midnight.

This means all public and private transport like auto rickshaw, Uber and Ola will shut services in Pune.K Venkatesham, Commissioner, Pune City police, took to social media on Monday evening and stated, “Vehicle movement will be stopped completely from evening today [Monday].

Please take a note.” Pune Joint Commissioner Ravindra Shisve, who on Sunday night had invoked Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to prohibit assembly of five or more people in the city, issued order prohibiting the vehicular movement in the city.

He has warned of stern action as per the section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 if the citizens fail to comply with these two directives.

The senior police officer explained that anyone found violating the prohibitory orders will attract a penalty and imprisonment or both. As per section 144, all the members of public involved in unlawful assembly can be booked for engaging in rioting. The punishment involves rigorous imprisonment.

Further, creating hurdles for the officers, who are vested with adequate powers to control unlawful assembly, will invite further punishment. On the Pune-Mumbai expressway also the rule against assembly of five or more people will be applicable.