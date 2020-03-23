Latest coronavirus update: Pune police bans vehicular movement till March 31

Mumbai: Amidst the lingering threat of local and community transmission of coronavirus infection, the Pune police on Monday has completely banned the vehicular movement in the city from 6 pm today until March 31 midnight.
This means all public and private transport like auto rickshaw, Uber and Ola will shut services in Pune.K Venkatesham, Commissioner, Pune City police, took to social media on Monday evening and stated, “Vehicle movement will be stopped completely from evening today [Monday].
Please take a note.” Pune Joint Commissioner Ravindra Shisve, who on Sunday night had invoked Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to prohibit assembly of five or more people in the city, issued order prohibiting the vehicular movement in the city.
He has warned of stern action as per the section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 if the citizens fail to comply with these two directives.
The senior police officer explained that anyone found violating the prohibitory orders will attract a penalty and imprisonment or both. As per section 144, all the members of public involved in unlawful assembly can be booked for engaging in rioting. The punishment involves rigorous imprisonment.
Further, creating hurdles for the officers, who are vested with adequate powers to control unlawful assembly, will invite further punishment. On the Pune-Mumbai expressway also the rule against assembly of five or more people will be applicable.
“The expressway is not shut, but a vehicle cannot have five or more people in it. Heavy vehicles and passenger buses, however, cannot ply on the expressway.
Only heavy vehicles carrying essential goods and emergency service vehicles will be allowed,” the Pune police said in the directive. The essential service providers like vegetables, fruits, milk, medicine, banking, and pharmaceutical services are exempted.
IT companies that provide support to critical national and international infrastructure will also remain open provided they inform the district collector’s office about their operations.
The companies can provide details proving the necessity of their operations to rdc.pune-mh@gov.in. However, the people engaged in these services will have to show their identify card and the appointment letters for the concerned activity during their travel in the city.
Media, food and product home delivery services, and manufacturing plants of essential goods are also allowed to remain open.
As directed by the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also Pune district guardian minister, weddings that have been planned can take place, but the gathering should not exceed more than 25 people. Funerals will also be allowed to take place without crowding
