VIDEO: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Announces 300-Acre ‘Mumbai Central Park’ Including Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Thursday that approximately 300 acres including the iconic Mahalaxmi racecourse and sections of the Mumbai Coastal Road will soon be transformed into a sprawling ‘Mumbai Central Park’.

Envisioned as a world-class green space in the heart of the city, the ambitious project aims to redefine Mumbai’s landscape by offering residents and visitors alike a vast, accessible, and sustainable recreational area. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been finalised, laying the foundation for construction to begin in the near future, Shinde confirmed.

Swachhotsav Cleanliness Drive

As part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’ campaign, a special cleanliness initiative titled ‘Swachhotsav’ is currently underway. On Thursday, a major community cleanliness drive was carried out under this initiative, led by Shinde, covering the stretch from Metro Cinema to Fashion Street. During the event, he also shared important updates about the upcoming Central Park project.

Mahalaxmi Racecourse Acquisition

In July 2024, the BMC and the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) signed an agreement handing over the racecourse grounds to the civic authorities. The signing took place in the presence of Shinde. Out of the total 211 acres, 120 acres are now under the BMC’s possession, while the remaining 91 acres have been leased back to RWITC. The lease period spans from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2053.

Features of the Park

"The public park, inspired by New York’s Central Park, will feature a botanical garden, children’s play areas, walking and jogging tracks, landscaped water bodies, and dedicated cultural spaces for art, yoga, and vipassana meditation. Notably, the design ensures that visitors will enjoy uninterrupted views of the racecourse track from every level of the refurbished stands, seamlessly blending recreation with the site’s historic charm," said an official.

In July, the BMC approved the RWITC's proposal to build a clubhouse and banquet hall on 32 of the 93 leased acres at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. While the layout plans are approved, construction awaits clearances from the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC).

Swachh Bharat Mission Initiatives

During the drive, Shinde highlighted the ongoing nationwide ‘One Hour for Cleanliness’ campaign, aiming to run year-round. "Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, millions of toilets have been built and safe drinking water supplied to many homes.

Maharashtra, the first state to embrace cleanliness fully, has identified nearly 20,000 waste dumping sites with cleanup targets. Over 6,300 public events, including health camps and the Swachh Harit Mahotsav, are planned, alongside rallies, worker honors, infrastructure launches, and awards under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ initiative," said Shinde.

