Latest coronavirus update: Mumbai doctors urge senior citizens to self-quarantine

Mumbai: Following the death of a 64-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus, on Tuesday, doctors have warned senior citizens to observe self-quarantine, as they are the most vulnerable population.

Doctors have also cautioned that people with cardiac, respiratory and diabetic issues have low immunity which makes them the most vulnerable to the infection. In Maharashtra, nearly 60 per cent of the 41 patients hospitalized are senior citizens.

According to the Centre for Disease Control, older adults and people with chronic medical conditions, including heart, lung diseases and diabetes, are most at risk from becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.

Dr Nimit Shah, interventional cardiologist, said patients with compromised heart function may be at a higher risk of complications from coronavirus.

Although there is no research on this subject, it can be safely believed that elderly people, people with poor heart function, diabetes, kidney and lung diseases are at greater risk and these factors could cause deterioration in the patient's condition and prove fatal.