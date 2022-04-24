Lata didi was my elder sister, will miss her in coming Rakhi festival, says PM Narendra Modi on receiving first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award named after the legendary singer and dedicated it to all Indians. “For me, Lata Didi was the ‘Sur Samragyi’ as well as my elder sister. What can be a greater privilege than to have received the love of a sister from Lata Didi, who has given the gift of love and emotion to generations,” he said.

‘’I have always received immense love from her. After many decades, Lata didi will not be present in the coming Rakhi festival,’’ said Modi who became emotional after receiving the award.

Modi said music gives all a feeling of motherhood and love. "We all are fortunate that we have seen this power of music in Lata didi," he added.

Prime Minister said that he is not generally not very comfortable with receiving awards but when the Mangeshkar Family calls with and award that carries the name of an elder sister like Lata Didi, then it becomes a symbol of her affection and love. “It is not simply possible for me to say no to this. I dedicate this award to all the countrymen. As Lata Didi belonged to people, this award given to me in her name also belongs to people,” he added.

“Lata ji's physical journey was completed at a time when our country is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav of its freedom. She gave voice to India before independence, and the country's journey of these 75 years was also associated with her voice”, said the Prime Minister.

“From culture to faith, from east to west, from north to south, Lata ji's notes worked to unite the whole country. Globally too, she was India's cultural ambassador.” She is ingrained in the minds of people in every state, in every region. She showed how music can be immortal with Indianness, said the Prime Minister.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 09:26 PM IST