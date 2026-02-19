 Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Announces 12-Hour Water Cut In Kharghar & Taloja On Feb 20
CIDCO has announced a 12-hour water shutdown in Kharghar and Taloja on Friday, Feb 20, from 9 am to 9 pm, due to emergency repairs on the Hetwane pipeline at Belapur. Water supply will resume after 9 pm, though residents may experience low pressure initially. CIDCO urges residents to store water and use it judiciously during the shutdown.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Announces 12-Hour Water Cut In Kharghar & Taloja On Feb 20 | Photo Credit: Pixabay (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has announced a 12-hour water supply shutdown in Kharghar and Taloja nodes on Friday, February 20, 2026, due to emergency repair work on the main Hetwane pipeline at Belapur.

The water cut will be in effect from 9 am to 9 pm. During this period, there will be no water supply to Kharghar and Taloja. Officials said that water supply will resume after 9 pm on the same day as per the regular schedule; however, residents may experience low pressure and reduced quantity of water initially.

According to the announcement, the shutdown has been proposed to undertake urgent repair work on the main Hetwane water line at Belapur to prevent further disruption.

CIDCO has appealed to residents of Kharghar and Taloja to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the shutdown period.

