'This Is Just The Beginning': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Vows Relentless Crackdown On Bangladeshi Illegal Hawkers | File Pic

Mumbai, Feb 19: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Thursday asserted that the action against illegal hawkers across the city is only the beginning and will gather further pace in the coming weeks.

Speaking tot he media on the ongoing drive, Tawde said the focus remains on illegal Bangladeshi hawkers who, she alleged, have been occupying public spaces. She said investigations have already begun across Mumbai and the work will continue without pause. Calling it her first priority since assuming office, the Mayor added that monthly review meetings will track how many actions have been taken and how many of the 276 identified cases have been completed.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On illegal Hawker's, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde says, "No, this is just the beginning. From here, the work will progress even more rapidly. As I had mentioned, action has started across Mumbai against the illegal Bangladeshi hawkers occupying spaces here..." pic.twitter.com/ZErVqb7oDn — IANS (@ians_india) February 19, 2026

Tawde said, "No, this is just the beginning. From here, the work will progress even more rapidly. As I had mentioned, action has started across Mumbai against the illegal Bangladeshi hawkers occupying spaces here."

“Our entire attention is on this issue,” she added, reiterating that the campaign will not stop midway.

Demolition Drive Across Key Corridors

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been conducting an extensive demolition and encroachment removal drive over the past few days. On Tuesday, civic teams carried out action in Abdul Rehman Street, Jogeshwari and Kandivali, targeting unauthorised structures and illegal hawkers.

In south Mumbai, enforcement action was undertaken on Mohammad Ali Road and Abdul Rehman Street by the B and C wards. More than 15 unauthorised extensions and 10 illegal stalls were demolished in a stretch between L T Road and Abdul Rehman Street, and from Yusuf Meherally Road to Mohammad Ali Road. The drive was carried out with assistance from Pydhonie Police Station, around 40 civic workers and two JCB machines.

Action In Jogeshwari And Kandivali

Similar operations were conducted in Jogeshwari, covering Station Road, Jogeshwari Caves Road, Subhash Road and Swami Vivekanand Road at Poonam Nagar. Officials said around 65 to 70 unauthorised hawkers and roadside shanties were cleared by the K North ward.

A separate demolition drive was also carried out on Boraspada Road near Kapol Vidyanidhi International School in Kandivali West as part of the broader campaign to restore pedestrian access and ease congestion across Mumbai.