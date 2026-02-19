 'This Is Just The Beginning': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Vows Relentless Crackdown On Bangladeshi Illegal Hawkers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'This Is Just The Beginning': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Vows Relentless Crackdown On Bangladeshi Illegal Hawkers

'This Is Just The Beginning': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Vows Relentless Crackdown On Bangladeshi Illegal Hawkers

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde said the ongoing crackdown on illegal hawkers is only the beginning, as the BMC intensified demolition and encroachment removal drives across key city areas. Action was carried out in Mohammad Ali Road, Jogeshwari and Kandivali. The Mayor said monthly review meetings will monitor progress and ensure sustained enforcement.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
'This Is Just The Beginning': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Vows Relentless Crackdown On Bangladeshi Illegal Hawkers | File Pic

Mumbai, Feb 19: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Thursday asserted that the action against illegal hawkers across the city is only the beginning and will gather further pace in the coming weeks.

Speaking tot he media on the ongoing drive, Tawde said the focus remains on illegal Bangladeshi hawkers who, she alleged, have been occupying public spaces. She said investigations have already begun across Mumbai and the work will continue without pause. Calling it her first priority since assuming office, the Mayor added that monthly review meetings will track how many actions have been taken and how many of the 276 identified cases have been completed.

Tawde said, "No, this is just the beginning. From here, the work will progress even more rapidly. As I had mentioned, action has started across Mumbai against the illegal Bangladeshi hawkers occupying spaces here."

“Our entire attention is on this issue,” she added, reiterating that the campaign will not stop midway.

FPJ Shorts
'Jio AI Bharat Ki Sanskruti Mein Phoolega': Mukesh Ambani Announces ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment At Delhi AI Summit
'Jio AI Bharat Ki Sanskruti Mein Phoolega': Mukesh Ambani Announces ₹10 Lakh Crore Investment At Delhi AI Summit
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Announces 12-Hour Water Cut In Kharghar & Taloja On Feb 20
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Announces 12-Hour Water Cut In Kharghar & Taloja On Feb 20
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 19, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 19, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
'No If, No But...': Arshdeep Singh & Aryan Dutt Exchange Jerseys In Heartwarming Post-Match Gesture During ICC T20 World Cup
'No If, No But...': Arshdeep Singh & Aryan Dutt Exchange Jerseys In Heartwarming Post-Match Gesture During ICC T20 World Cup

Demolition Drive Across Key Corridors

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been conducting an extensive demolition and encroachment removal drive over the past few days. On Tuesday, civic teams carried out action in Abdul Rehman Street, Jogeshwari and Kandivali, targeting unauthorised structures and illegal hawkers.

In south Mumbai, enforcement action was undertaken on Mohammad Ali Road and Abdul Rehman Street by the B and C wards. More than 15 unauthorised extensions and 10 illegal stalls were demolished in a stretch between L T Road and Abdul Rehman Street, and from Yusuf Meherally Road to Mohammad Ali Road. The drive was carried out with assistance from Pydhonie Police Station, around 40 civic workers and two JCB machines.

Read Also
Crawford Market Area Occupied By Illegal Bangladeshis Hawkers, BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Allege,...
article-image

Action In Jogeshwari And Kandivali

Similar operations were conducted in Jogeshwari, covering Station Road, Jogeshwari Caves Road, Subhash Road and Swami Vivekanand Road at Poonam Nagar. Officials said around 65 to 70 unauthorised hawkers and roadside shanties were cleared by the K North ward.

A separate demolition drive was also carried out on Boraspada Road near Kapol Vidyanidhi International School in Kandivali West as part of the broader campaign to restore pedestrian access and ease congestion across Mumbai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Gets Emotional At Shivneri Fort During Shiv Jayanti Event As...
Pune: Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Gets Emotional At Shivneri Fort During Shiv Jayanti Event As...
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Announces 12-Hour Water Cut In Kharghar & Taloja On Feb 20
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Announces 12-Hour Water Cut In Kharghar & Taloja On Feb 20
'This Is Just The Beginning': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Vows Relentless Crackdown On Bangladeshi...
'This Is Just The Beginning': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Vows Relentless Crackdown On Bangladeshi...
Mumbai: NIA Court Denies Bail To Santosh Shelar In Mansukh Hiran Murder Case
Mumbai: NIA Court Denies Bail To Santosh Shelar In Mansukh Hiran Murder Case
Mulund Metro Parapet Collapse: Court Extends Custody Of Five Accused In Fatal Case
Mulund Metro Parapet Collapse: Court Extends Custody Of Five Accused In Fatal Case