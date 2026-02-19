Pune: Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Gets Emotional At Shivneri Fort During Shiv Jayanti Event As She Remembers Her Late Husband Ajit Pawar | WATCH VIDEO

Pune: Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Gets Emotional At Shivneri Fort During Shiv Jayanti Event As She Remembers Her Late Husband Ajit Pawar | X | @SunetraA_Pawar

Pune: A state-level event is underway at the Shivneri fort in Junnar Tehsil of Pune District, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others are visiting throughout the day on Thursday. While speaking at the event on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar became visibly emotional in memories of her late husband, Ajit Pawar, and said that this was an emotional moment for her.

Watch Video:

Speaking to the public, Sunetra Pawar said, “For Ajit Dada, Shivneri Fort was not just a historical site but a source of inspiration for his thoughts and actions. Standing where I am speaking today, I have often seen Dada paying his respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I am fortunate to be present on the sacred land of the founder of Swaraj, the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

She also said, “This moment is deeply significant, proud, and emotional for me. While I have had the privilege of visiting this birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj many times before, today feels different -- it brings a profound sense of responsibility."

This was her first speech and interaction with the public after she became the deputy CM last month. In which the Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar also said, “I recently took the oath as Deputy Chief Minister. During the challenging circumstances in which I took this oath, Rajmata Jijau Maa Saheb was before my eyes. Maa Saheb did not just give birth to Shivraya; she gave the vision of Swaraj, instilled values, and provided the inspiration to face adversity head-on. She is our foundation.”

“At this moment, I have goosebumps. I am reminded of the oath of Swaraj that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj gave to his Mawalas (soldiers). I carry the feeling in my heart that we are all Chhatrapati’s Mawalas. In this very land, the brilliant sun of Swaraj was born, inspiring all of Maharashtra to fight against injustice and oppression. Shiv Jayanti is not just a festival; it is a day to strengthen our resolve for Swaraj, self-respect, and good governance. I pray at the feet of Goddess Shivai to give us the strength to walk the path shown by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” said Pawar.

She further added, “I will never abandon the legacy of the thoughts of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar, the same principles Ajit Dada followed throughout his life. I give this word in this sacred land, with Shivraya as my witness. For many years, Dada attended the Shiv Jayanti celebrations with great devotion, carrying the message of Swaraj to the people. The bond between the organisers of this event and Ajit Dada was unbreakable and heartfelt. I appeal to all workers that we must preserve that same affection, tradition, and ideology with equal strength and loyalty.”

Development and Preservation Efforts

Sunetra Pawar noted that the Shivneri Development Plan took shape through Ajit Dada’s initiative, with necessary funds provided for the overall development of the area. The following initiatives were announced by her:

- Global Recognition: Last year, Shivneri Fort was included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage tentative list, which is a matter of pride for everyone.

- Fort Conservation: Provisions have been made in the budget for the preservation and conservation of forts across the state.

- Tourism: Ajit Dada was determined to develop Junnar Taluka as a tourism hub and took concrete steps toward that goal.

- Historical Memorials: In the last budget, Dada announced historic projects, including a memorial in Agra to honour Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy and a Maratha Valour Memorial in Panipat.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj taught us to care for every section of society. We are proud that the Mahayuti government is moving forward by following those principles and looking after every citizen. The government remains committed to the state’s development in the future,” Sunetra Pawar concluded.