Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: With Tributes & Cultural Events; How Mumbai Celebrated Birth Anniversary Of Maratha Emperor - VIDEOS

Mumbai: Mumbai marked the 396th birth anniversary of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with great enthusiasm on Thursday, February 19. Devotees and followers gathered to pay tribute to the legendary warrior king on the occasion of his Jayanti.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A large number of people gathered near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport. The event organised by the Maratha Kranti Morcha and the Janmotsav Committee, showed people offering floral tributes as they remembered the Maratha rulers’ legacy with pride and respect.

Visuals shared by IANS showed celebrations at the venue, including a young child dressed as Shivaji Maharaj sitting on a swing, a woman dressed as his mother, and several children wearing traditional Marathi attire.

Not just citizens, political leaders also paid homage on the occasion. MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray visited Shivaji Park to offer tributes at the statue of the Maratha emperor. Moreover, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat also paid tribute at his state in Mumbai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)