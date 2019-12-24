Last-minute Christmas shopping? Here are the best one-stop-shops in Mumbai for all your Christmas essentials

It’s the happiest time of the year, Christmas time, which also happens to be a mix of stress and excitement with tons of things to buy from the right Christmas tree to the last bit of decoration that will be placed on it and everywhere else in the house.
As the day of the Christ is arriving mid-week, it is possible you're you’re having a mid-week Christmas crisis, and if your Christmas shopping list is still awaiting multiple strikes? Well, we’re here to save you!
We’ve put together a list of all best stores across Mumbai to shop for all your Christmas essentials at once.
Wanna Party, Andheri
This popular party accessory shop in Andheri houses a variety of decoration items, wall hangings, stickers, masks and of course Santa caps. The best thing is, Wanna Party won’t burn a hole in your pocket like most other party stores. With Christmas just around the corner, the store must have stocked up different kinds of items and trendy stuff for you to decorate your house.
Warden Collection, Kemps Corner
A popular name in south-Mumbai for all things stationery, Warden Collection in Kemps Corner is often filled with customers and their filled-to-the-brim shopping bags. Here you can find everything you’ve been looking for from the Santa shaped eraser for your nephew to the most uniquely designed hangings for your Christmas tree.
Cheap Jack, Bandra
When you talk about Christmas shopping, you always talk about Bandra, its a rule! Just a walk down Hill road in Bandra will have your bags filled with things you didn’t know you needed to spice up your Christmas.
Although, Cheap Jack, a small and rusty shop on Hill Road, right next to Cheron’s keep all-things Christmas. From Christmas trees of various sizes, shapes and colours to Santa costumes, this shop is a one-stop-shop for the Christmas season.
Tip: Ask the friendly shopkeeper to dig out all that he has, butter him up a little and you’ll have unlocked the doors to the secret stash of Cheap Jack.
Gore Novelty, Goregaon
The most trusted store in Goregaon, the Gore Novelty store won’t disappoint you. It is like any other party shop but extra aisles dedicated to items needed to decorate houses, party halls for Christmas and Christmas trees.
The store has different kinds of streamers, Santa caps, stockings and balloons to rock your party. It might also have a little something for your dog or cat.
Crystal Corporation, Crawford Market
Apart from Crawford market itself, which is huge and segregated according to different kinds of things being sold, the Crystal Corporation in Crawford has all kinds of decoration for Christmas but with unique designs. If you wish to decorate your house in a way that stands out from the rest as the most dazzling one, you should definitely check out the crystal Corporation store.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)