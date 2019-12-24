Last-minute Christmas shopping? Here are the best one-stop-shops in Mumbai for all your Christmas essentials

Warden Collection, Kemps Corner

A popular name in south-Mumbai for all things stationery, Warden Collection in Kemps Corner is often filled with customers and their filled-to-the-brim shopping bags. Here you can find everything you’ve been looking for from the Santa shaped eraser for your nephew to the most uniquely designed hangings for your Christmas tree.

Cheap Jack, Bandra

When you talk about Christmas shopping, you always talk about Bandra, its a rule! Just a walk down Hill road in Bandra will have your bags filled with things you didn’t know you needed to spice up your Christmas.

Although, Cheap Jack, a small and rusty shop on Hill Road, right next to Cheron’s keep all-things Christmas. From Christmas trees of various sizes, shapes and colours to Santa costumes, this shop is a one-stop-shop for the Christmas season.

Tip: Ask the friendly shopkeeper to dig out all that he has, butter him up a little and you’ll have unlocked the doors to the secret stash of Cheap Jack.

Gore Novelty, Goregaon

The most trusted store in Goregaon, the Gore Novelty store won’t disappoint you. It is like any other party shop but extra aisles dedicated to items needed to decorate houses, party halls for Christmas and Christmas trees.

The store has different kinds of streamers, Santa caps, stockings and balloons to rock your party. It might also have a little something for your dog or cat.

Crystal Corporation, Crawford Market

Apart from Crawford market itself, which is huge and segregated according to different kinds of things being sold, the Crystal Corporation in Crawford has all kinds of decoration for Christmas but with unique designs. If you wish to decorate your house in a way that stands out from the rest as the most dazzling one, you should definitely check out the crystal Corporation store.