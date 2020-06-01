Lakhs of powerloom sector workers desert Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: The jobless migrant workers are trying hard to meet both ends. Now, apart from the corona fear, there are more hurdles to cross - the landlord, mess owners groceries shop owner.

Many migrant workers in Bhiwandi left the city due to the pressure from the room owners, mess owners and groceries shop owners.

Reportedly, lakhs of migrant labourers who work in the power loom units, small shops, auto drivers, daily wage earners and other industrial workers are leaving Bhiwandi on their own as they are unable to make proper arrangements for their stay. Most of them are staying with families in rented houses.

Bhiwandi is known for its power loom industry but after the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic, these units have completely shut down.

According to Khusiram, a labourer, "I have not enough money to survive here. The mess and small canteen owners are pressurising to pay the dues. Following which, I along with co-workers am decided to go back to our hometown".

Jayshyam Gupta, who runs a hotel in Bhiwandi said, "Till 2.0 lockdown, I was serving foods on credit basis but after the third lockdown, I also became helpless and moneyless which formed me to close down the hotel".

Sandeep Romani, who runs a mobile repairing shop in Shelar village Bhiwandi, said, "After the workers have left Mithpada area, I have been searching for a job in power loom unit. I live with wife and three children in Mithpada area in Shelar village, Bhiwandi. Due to lockdown, there is no source of income".

Rafique Shaikh, a worker in power loom industry in Bhiwandi, said, "Two workers from our unit have left as the number of coronavirus cases increasing in Maharashtra."

Vikas Bhoir, president of Kokan Division Grampanchayat Karmachari Union, said, "There were nearly 500 to 600 rooms under the Shelar grampanchayat area in Bhiwandi and 2000 migrant workers were staying in it. They all were working in the power loom factories and dyeing units. The room owners are facing hardships because the source of income is stopped now".

Umesh Tiwari, who runs a garment shop in Bhiwandi said, "I started a new business of garment last year. Initially, the response was good. But after the lockdown, most of the workers have left the area. Now, I am not able to pay the rent of the shop. So I decided to close the shop and go to my native place with family".