Mumbai: Lady don held for supplying weapons to gangster’s men

Mumbai: The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of the city crime branch has recently arrested a woman gangster for allegedly supplying weapons to members of Fahim Machmach gang. The woman gangster, Karima Shah (50) alias Karima Aapa, was allegedly planning to kill her rival in Kamraj Nagar, Ghatkopar, said police.

In the third week of November, the AEC had arrested three persons who were planning to attack a South Mumbai based businessman for extortion. The trio, identified as Fazlu Rehman (47) alias Mujju, Vinod Gaikwad (28) and Mohammad Shah (32), are members of Fahim Machmach gang. The cops had recovered two country made fire arms and several cartridges from them.

The investigation revealed that it was Karima Aapa who provided them weapons after which police arrested her from her house in Versova. Several weapons have been recovered from her house, said police.

According to the police, Karima Aapa has over 20 cases registered against her including murder, attempt to murder, robberies and extortion. Karima Aapa, who would share her loot with poor people, used to keep criminals on salary basis with the condition that all the loot will be delivered to her and in return she would pay them on monthly basis.