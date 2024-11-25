Ladki Bahin Scheme To Discontinue In Maharashtra? TMC MP Saket Gokhale Slams BJP For Breaking 'Promise'

X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Monday attacked the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) over reports suggesting a potential “tweak” in the Ladki Bahin scheme, which had been credited with the resounding victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the state Assembly elections.

Referring to a news report in a post on X, Gokhale remarked, “It’s not even been 2 days since the Maharashtra results, and the BJP-led alliance is already preparing to break its manifesto promise.”

According to a report by Hindustan Times, shortly after the Assembly election results were declared, the Maharashtra government is now finding it untenable to sustain the promised Rs 2,100 monthly payout under the Ladki Bahin scheme.

“This is ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ — float a ‘jumla’ during elections to deceive the people, and then plan to break the promise even before forming the government,” Gokhale alleged in his post.

However, the report does not indicate that bureaucrats are considering completely scrapping the scheme.

The scheme is projected to cost the upcoming government approximately Rs 33,000 crore between July 2024 and March 2025.

