Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ladki Bahin, Religious Polarisation Played A Role,' Says Sharad Pawar

(File Image) Sharad Pawar |

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar broke his silence on Sunday following the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) humiliating defeat in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, acknowledging that the results were not as expected.

He emphasised the need for a thorough analysis of the results while affirming that the NCP would regroup and return with renewed vigor.

“We respect the decision of the people of Maharashtra and will learn from this outcome,” Pawar said, emphasising that the NCP’s efforts to connect with the public would continue. He also noted the strong influence of key campaign strategies, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s controversial “Batenge toh Katenge” message, which resonated with voters and contributed to the religious polarisation that favored the Mahayuti alliance.

“The Ladki Bahin scheme and religious polarisation played a role. Women's participation in large numbers could be the reason for the Mahayuti sweep in Maharashtra,” he said.

Addressing concerns over the electronic voting machines (EVMs), Pawar stated that there was no official evidence to suggest any manipulation of the vote, choosing not to comment further on the issue.

When asked about the role of OBC and Maratha voter dynamics in the election, Pawar admitted that a thorough analysis of voting patterns was still pending. However, he reiterated his party’s longstanding commitment to the OBC community and defended his role in the Mandal Commission's decision on OBC reservations, which he said was a matter of pride.

Pawar also acknowledged the significant use of money by the opposition, describing it as unprecedented in the state’s electoral history. Despite the setback, he recognised the success of his nephew, Ajit Pawar, in the elections. However, he clarified that comparisons between Ajit and Yugendra Pawar were not valid.